Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $106,539.54 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $106,539.54 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,031.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.86 or 0.03193429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00359270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.81 or 0.01038504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.11 or 0.00435366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00383892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00253583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022398 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,011,786 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

