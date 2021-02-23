Digitex City Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00704098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,059.83 or 0.04346872 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

