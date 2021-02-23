Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,706.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $51.82 or 0.00108352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $96,706.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00718336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,644 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

