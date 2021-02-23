Digix Gold Token Price Hits $55.55 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $55.55 or 0.00110161 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $166,935.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00780152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00039706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.54 or 0.04583913 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

