Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 35,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.