Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. 7,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,450. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

