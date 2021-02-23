Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DIN opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

