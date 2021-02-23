Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Gap Down to $143.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.87), but opened at GBX 138 ($1.80). Directa Plus shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 35,612 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53.

Get Directa Plus alerts:

In other news, insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.