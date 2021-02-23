Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.70. 28,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 18,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

