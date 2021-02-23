Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) shares dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.05 and last traded at $137.08. Approximately 80,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 108,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.27.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

