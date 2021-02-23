Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.34 and last traded at $60.34. Approximately 8,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion High Growth ETF stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Direxion High Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

