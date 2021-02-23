Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Discovery worth $604,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Discovery by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after buying an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

