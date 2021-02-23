Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

DISCB traded up $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. 2,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99. Discovery has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

