Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.08

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and traded as high as $58.19. Discovery shares last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 2,483 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

