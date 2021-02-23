Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of DISCK traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 63,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,618. Discovery has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

