DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DISH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

DISH opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $5,657,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $4,851,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

