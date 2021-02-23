Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Trading Down 0.2%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.97. 33,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 25,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

