Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $114.35

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.35 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 108.60 ($1.42). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 109.30 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,208,138 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dixons Carphone to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dixons Carphone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

