DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Trading Down 22.9%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) shares traded down 22.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.53. 7,306,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 5,202,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile (CVE:DMGI)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

