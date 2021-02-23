DMM: Governance One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.37 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,346 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.