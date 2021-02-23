dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Shares Down 8.5%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 1,498,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,052,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DMYD shares. Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMYD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

