DNotes (NOTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,763.98

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $8,763.98 and approximately $30,600.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded 76.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

