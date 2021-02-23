DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.