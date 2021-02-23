Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits One Day Volume of $2.42 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.00363885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,495,957,919 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

