Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Up 4.9%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

