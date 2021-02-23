Donut Tops One Day Volume of $265,275.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Donut has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $265,275.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.70 or 0.00480427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00081747 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.80 or 0.00516409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073847 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

