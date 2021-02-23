Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.32

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $13.24. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 591,259 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPG. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $661.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

