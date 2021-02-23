Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Dover worth $25,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

