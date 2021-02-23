Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499.90 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.47). 790,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,842,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.20 ($6.33).

The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.79.

In other news, insider Paul Mason sold 3,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £12,487,500 ($16,314,998.69).

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.