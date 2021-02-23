Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Stock Price Down 25.3%

Shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) were down 25.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 3,185,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 814,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.