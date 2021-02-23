Dragonchain (DRGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158,142.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $49.37 million and $158,142.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

DRGN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,232,919 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.