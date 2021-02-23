Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 12195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $6,236,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

