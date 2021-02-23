DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0425 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $2.80 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.78 or 0.01043272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00383450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

