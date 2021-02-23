Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 2nd (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes’ (NASDAQ:DFH) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 2nd. Dream Finders Homes had issued 9,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

DFH stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

