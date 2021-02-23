Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$15.11 during trading on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $27.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

