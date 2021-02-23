DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $10,417.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

