Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells $5,310,269.55 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. 2,661,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,816. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of -451.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 65,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8,718.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 393,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

