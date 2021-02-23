Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches Market Cap of $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00468992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00081822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00516490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073714 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

