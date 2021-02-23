Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.05 and traded as low as C$8.06. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) shares last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 745,528 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.75.

Get Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.