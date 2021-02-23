DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 3,662,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,851,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
DRRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.76.
DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.
