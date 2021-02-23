Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $54.19 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

