Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $54.19 million and $9.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00719629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.78 or 0.04301733 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

