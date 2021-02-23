Dynamic (DYN) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $63,437.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.40 or 0.03218183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00362243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.76 or 0.01074618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00436433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00385451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00257296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,301,590 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

