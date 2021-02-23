Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 58.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 4,068,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.34.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.