Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 5.4%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $9.08. 4,076,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,973,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

