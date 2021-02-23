Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 5.4%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $9.08. 4,076,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,973,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.
