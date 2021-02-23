e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31), but opened at GBX 23 ($0.30). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 22.20 ($0.29), with a volume of 520,465 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a current ratio of 36.70.

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

