Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $129.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,009 shares of company stock worth $23,712,536. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $92,543,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

