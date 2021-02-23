East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 40,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

About East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

