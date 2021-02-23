East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Trading Down 0.4%

East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERESU. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,577,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,062,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,340,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,592,000.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

