Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Shares Down 1.2%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 56,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 17,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

